SIU Softball will open up against Utah in NCAA Tournament

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU Softball team will open up at Utah in the NCAA Tournament after the announcement was made on Sunday, May 14.

The Salukis will carry in a 36-18 record into the Regional, while 15th seeded Utah is 37-13.

The 64-team NCAA Softball Tournament is scheduled to open up with Regional play Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.