Heartland Votes

Portion of Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau to temporarily close Wed.

Both lanes of Broadway St. will be closed between Fountain St. and Lorimier St. for crane work.
Both lanes of Broadway St. will be closed between Fountain St. and Lorimier St. for crane work.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A portion of Broadway Street will temporarily close Wednesday, May 17 for crane work.

According to the city, both lanes of Broadway will be closed from Fountain Street to Lorimier Street from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

They say crews will be placing a rooftop HVAC system at the Marquette Tower building.

In addition, the sidewalk will be closed in front of the Marquette building at the same time.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to an early morning deadly crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday,...
2 dead, 2 injured in Cape Girardeau County crash
Dennis W. Hanson, of Carterville, is accused of leading Williamson County Sheriff's deputies on...
Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase for 100 miles in southern Ill.
Lucas M. Thompson is currently a fugitive wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County, Ill. and...
Manhunt continues for suspect accused of attacking mother on Mother’s Day, engaging officers in armed standoff
On Sunday, May 14, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash at 1:17 a.m. in...
Man killed in fatal crash in Wayne County, Mo.
Rodger Rice, 39 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A semi-tractor trailer hauling cattle rolled over after it hit a fallen tree in Ballard County,...
U.S. 60 open after cattle truck crash in Ballard County
A crash involving a dump truck is no longer blocking KY 139/South Road at the 16 mile marker.
KY 139/South Rd. at 16mm in Trigg Co. reopened after dump truck crash
Cattle truck crash blocks highway in Ballard County
Cattle truck crash blocks highway in Ballard County