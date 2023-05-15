Portion of Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau to temporarily close Wed.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A portion of Broadway Street will temporarily close Wednesday, May 17 for crane work.

According to the city, both lanes of Broadway will be closed from Fountain Street to Lorimier Street from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

They say crews will be placing a rooftop HVAC system at the Marquette Tower building.

In addition, the sidewalk will be closed in front of the Marquette building at the same time.

