Heartland Votes

Mother’s Day Brunch at Rusted Route Farm

Mothers gathered today for Mother's Day at Rusted Route Farms for an early and late brunch.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Mothers gathered today for Mother’s Day at Rusted Route Farms for an early and late brunch.

The venue held two sessions of brunches for mothers to come out and gather with their children and loved ones. Janet Roth, one of the mothers at the event, said she was pleased with the brunch and the beauty of Rustic Route Farm.

“Some friend, Mitchell and his grandmother and their whole family brought me out today for Mother’s Day and it’s gorgeous,” Roth said. “The farm house is to die for, it’s a beautiful place to come.”

The venue will be holding more upcoming events such as a murder mystery dinner next weekend on May 18.

