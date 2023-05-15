Memorial service honoring fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Cash to be held Tuesday

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A memorial service will be held in Murray on Tuesday, May 16 to honor fallen Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.

The sheriff’s office is holding the service at the monument in front of the judicial building on North Fourth Street at 4:30 p.m.

Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said the public is welcome to attend.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary when Cash was killed in an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

