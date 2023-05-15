Heartland Votes

Memorial service honoring fallen Calloway County Chief Deputy Cash to be held Tuesday

A memorial service will be held in Murray on Tuesday, May 16 to honor fallen Calloway County...
A memorial service will be held in Murray on Tuesday, May 16 to honor fallen Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A memorial service will be held in Murray on Tuesday, May 16 to honor fallen Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.

The sheriff’s office is holding the service at the monument in front of the judicial building on North Fourth Street at 4:30 p.m.

Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said the public is welcome to attend.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary when Cash was killed in an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to an early morning deadly crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday,...
2 dead, 2 injured in Cape Girardeau County crash
Dennis W. Hanson, of Carterville, is accused of leading Williamson County Sheriff's deputies on...
Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase for 100 miles in southern Ill.
Lucas M. Thompson is currently a fugitive wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County, Ill. and...
Suspect wanted after armed standoff in Williamson County
On Sunday, May 14, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash at 1:17 a.m. in...
Man killed in fatal crash in Wayne County, Mo.
Rodger Rice, 39 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff

Latest News

Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 15, a second supplemental budget bill for Fiscal Year...
Gov. Parson signs 2023 supplemental budget bill
Juveniles arrested for stealing car
3 juveniles accused of stealing car in Illinois arrested in Hendersonville
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Two people were injured in an early morning at an apartment complex in Steele on Sunday, May 14.
2 injured in Steele, Mo. shooting