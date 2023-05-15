Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting at Cape Girardeau party in 2020

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 20 years for a shooting at a private party in 2020.

According to a release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Welker, 26-year-old Myron Andrews was sentenced on Monday, May 15 for first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault and felony in possession of a weapon.

On January 26, 2020 a private party was being held at the River Banquet Club on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, this was a small venue, but officers estimated about 200 or more people were at the party. The venue has its own security, but due to “multiple instances of violence” in the past, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department were located outside of the venue during the party.

At around 1 a.m., surveillance video captured Andrews taking a gun from his front hoodie pocket and firing it towards the victim.

As Andrews tried to leave through the back entrance of the building, court documents state a bottleneck formed at the door, causing people to fall on top of one another and Andrews was caught up in the pile of people.

According to court documents, Andrews dropped his gun on the foot of a Cape Girardeau police officer who was at the door.

Documents state the gun was a Glock 22, .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol. It had an extended magazine and was still partially loaded with live ammunition.

Inside the venue, officers found the victim on the edge of the dance floor. The victim had been shot multiple times with 13 noted injuries: three to his right forearm/elbow, two to his stomach, four to his groin, three to the back of his right leg and one under his left armpit.

First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff led the prosecution and Andrews was represented by defense attorney Katie New.

