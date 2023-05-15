Heartland Votes

Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting at Cape Girardeau party in 2020

A man was sentenced to 20 years for a shooting at a private party in 2020.
A man was sentenced to 20 years for a shooting at a private party in 2020.(WCAX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 20 years for a shooting at a private party in 2020.

According to a release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Welker, 26-year-old Myron Andrews was sentenced on Monday, May 15 for first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault and felony in possession of a weapon.

On January 26, 2020 a private party was being held at the River Banquet Club on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, this was a small venue, but officers estimated about 200 or more people were at the party. The venue has its own security, but due to “multiple instances of violence” in the past, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department were located outside of the venue during the party.

At around 1 a.m., surveillance video captured Andrews taking a gun from his front hoodie pocket and firing it towards the victim.

As Andrews tried to leave through the back entrance of the building, court documents state a bottleneck formed at the door, causing people to fall on top of one another and Andrews was caught up in the pile of people.

According to court documents, Andrews dropped his gun on the foot of a Cape Girardeau police officer who was at the door.

Documents state the gun was a Glock 22, .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol. It had an extended magazine and was still partially loaded with live ammunition.

Inside the venue, officers found the victim on the edge of the dance floor. The victim had been shot multiple times with 13 noted injuries: three to his right forearm/elbow, two to his stomach, four to his groin, three to the back of his right leg and one under his left armpit.

Previous stories
2 in custody, 1 wanted in connection to shooting at Cape Girardeau banquet center that injured 5
Banquet hall shooting reignites liquor license battle
5 injured in overnight shooting on South Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau Mo.
Neighborhood reacts to ‘gun battle’ outside banquet hall in Cape Girardeau

First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Angel Woodruff led the prosecution and Andrews was represented by defense attorney Katie New.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to an early morning deadly crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday,...
2 dead, 2 injured in Cape Girardeau County crash
Dennis W. Hanson, of Carterville, is accused of leading Williamson County Sheriff's deputies on...
Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase for 100 miles in southern Ill.
Lucas M. Thompson is currently a fugitive wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County, Ill. and...
Manhunt continues for suspect accused of attacking mother on Mother’s Day, engaging officers in armed standoff
On Sunday, May 14, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash at 1:17 a.m. in...
Man killed in fatal crash in Wayne County, Mo.
Rodger Rice, 39 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff

Latest News

On Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m., the Bank of Herrin will unveil a fire truck donation to the...
Bank of Herrin to unveil new fire truck to Marion Fire Dept.
FILE PHOTO - Video from Drone12 over Houck Field in Cape Girardeau shows framing for much for...
City council to consider ordinance to use casino funds to cover some costs of Houck Field project
The request will be presented to the city council on Monday, May 15.
Southeast Mo. State to request logo be displayed on water tower
On Monday, May 15, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited Livingston Central High School to...
Gov. Beshear awards nearly $8 million to Livingston and Marshall counties