Heartland Votes

High school senior goes missing off the coast while swimming with friends

An 18-year-old who has been missing off the coast near Cannon Beach since Friday has been identified by the Beaverton School District.
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A high school senior from Oregon was identified as a swimmer who went missing last week.

The Beaverton School District said 18-year-old Jacob Stokes was among a group of students who went missing in the ocean near Cannon Beach on Friday.

Firefighters with the Cannon Beach Fire District said four people were in the water when they went missing just before 4 p.m. They were told two made it out of the water safely.

A Cannon Beach Fire Department swimmer rescued one person who was taken to the hospital.

Rescue crews searched for the remaining swimmer for another hour but could not find the person. The Coast Guard continued searching with a helicopter and two boats until dark. It turned over the recovery efforts to local authorities.

“Our hearts break for Jacob’s family, his close friends, and our entire community at this time of deep sadness and grief,” Mountainside High School principal Todd Corsetti said in an email sent to the school community.

Corsetti described Stokes as a “friend to many.” He was a member of the cross country and track teams and planned to attend Oregon State University in the fall.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to an early morning deadly crash in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday,...
2 dead, 2 injured in Cape Girardeau County crash
Dennis W. Hanson, of Carterville, is accused of leading Williamson County Sheriff's deputies on...
Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase for 100 miles in southern Ill.
Lucas M. Thompson is currently a fugitive wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County, Ill. and...
Suspect wanted after armed standoff in Williamson County
On Sunday, May 14, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash at 1:17 a.m. in...
Man killed in fatal crash in Wayne County, Mo.
Rodger Rice, 39 of Poplar Bluff, is accused of shooting his brother in the parking lot of a...
Family dispute leads to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Poplar Bluff

Latest News

A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life
Amy Pope from the U.S. is pictured during the elections process of the director general...
UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director, replacing her boss
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
FILE - Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, May 15, 2023...
Elon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court rules