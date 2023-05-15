Gov. Parson signs 2023 supplemental budget bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 15, a second supplemental budget bill for Fiscal Year 2023, into law on Monday, May 15.

HB 15 appropriates more than $2 billion to ensure state government operations will continue uninterrupted through the end of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The package includes $427 million in general revenue, $1.45 billion in federal funds and $176 million in other funds.

K-12 education, higher education, public safety, mental health, transportation and other programs will be supported through the measure.

The following are a few programs to receive funding, according to Gov. Parson’s office:

$217 million for school nutrition programs

$75 million for state aid to charter schools

$3 million for career and technical education programs in K-12 schools

$800,000 for the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program

$175,000 for the Missouri Blue Scholarship

“This bill provides critical funding to support the education of our kids and the development of Missouri’s workforce, and we are happy to sign it into law today,” said Governor Parson, in a released statement.

Parson issued one line item veto in HB 15 for $25,000 to the Missouri Department of Transportation for audit costs.

His office states the line item was not recommended as an emergency appropriation. Funding for the same audit program is included in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

For more information on HB 15, click here.

