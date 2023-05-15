First Alert: Scattered thunderstorms, showers with severe storms possible

(KFVS) - The work week is starting off and ending with unsettled conditions.

Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms continue today, tonight and into Tuesday ahead of a few days of drying out.

Today will be a bit less warm and humid, but a few thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening.

Most of the Heartland is under a level 1 threat for severe storms.

Gusty winds and heavy rain look to be the primary risk.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.

A cold front will move through the Heartland on Tuesday bringing more chances of storms before it turns noticeably cooler and less humid.

High temps on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s and highs Thursday and Friday look to be around 80 degrees.

Another cold front looks to arrive Friday evening, with more showers and storms possible.

After the front moves through the region, next weekend is looking dry and pleasant with temps back in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.