First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

An unsettled pattern is set to continue for another couple of days, before things cool down and dry out for the middle of the week. In the short term, a chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms continues today, tonight and into tomorrow before a pattern shift finally brings a cooler and less humid airmass in from the northwest Tuesday. Today will be just a bit less warm and humid, but overall partly cloudy with a chance of a few thunderstorms especially this afternoon into tonight. SPC has us in a level 1 ‘marginal’ risk of severe….with a few storms possibly reaching severe limits. On Tuesday a cold front moves through with a final chance of storms before it turns noticeably cooler and less humid.

Another cold front is showing up about Friday evening..with another shot at showers and storms. Behind this front, next weekend Is currently looking dry and pleasant with northwest flow keeping temps and dew points a bit lower.

