Cape Girardeau man sentenced to more than 4 years for possession of pistol modified with illegal, 3D-printed ‘switch’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for having a pistol that was modified with a “switch” to make it fully automatic.

Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, was sentenced on Monday, May 15 to 51 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession of a machine gun.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, Robertson was driving a speeding vehicle that was pulled over by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on October 23, 2022.

A deputy found a backpack on the floor of the front driver’s side of the vehicle that contained marijuana, suspected crack cocaine and a .45-caliber Glock pistol with an illegal, 3D-printed “switch.”

The deputy also found pills containing oxycodone and a loaded 9mm Glock pistol under the driver’s seat.

According to the release, glock switches, sometimes called “auto sears,” are considered machine guns under federal law, even if it’s not installed in a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton is prosecuting the case.

