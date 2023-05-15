Bank of Herrin to unveil new fire truck to Marion Fire Dept.

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - On Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m., the Bank of Herrin will unveil a fire truck donation to the City of Marion Fire Department.

The unveiling will take place at 101 S. Park Ave. in Herrin, Illinois.

According to Bank of Herrin spokesperson Jacey Nehring, the Julia Harrison Bruce Foundation and the Fred G. Harrison Foundation purchased a new 100-foot aerial ladder truck for the Marion Fire Dept.

Along with the purchase of this new fire truck, the Williamson County Fire Protection District and Carterville Fire Dept. will receive donations of fire trucks that the Marion Fire Dept. is updating back into service.

According to Nehring, the Williamson Co. Fire Protection District will be adding the Marion Fire Dept. 75-foot aerial ladder truck to their fleet and the Carterville Fire Dept. will be putting in service Marion’s 103-foot aerial and replacing their 61-foot ladder truck with a 103-foot ladder truck.

