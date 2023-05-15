3 juveniles accused of stealing car in Illinois arrested in Hendersonville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after police say they stole a car and fled a care facility in Illinois.

Video submitted to WSMV4 shows several police pulling over the car with weapons drawn. A license plate reader had notified officers in Hendersonville the car was stolen, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

The car was stopped, and all three juveniles, one age 17 and the other two 15 years old, were taken into custody without incident, police said. They had escaped a non-profit juvenile shelter in West Frankfort, Illinois, and stole a vehicle from the facility.

All three teenagers have been charged with vehicle theft.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.