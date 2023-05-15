2 injured in Steele, Mo. shooting

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in an early morning at an apartment complex in Steele on Sunday, May 14.

According to Steele Police, officers were called to North First Street Apartments for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, officers noticed there were man people in the area when they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers administered first aid until an ambulance crew arrived on the scene.

While on the scene, officers learned a second person with a gunshot wound was taken by private vehicle to a hospital.

The conditions of the shooting victims is not clear.

Police said they have arrested a 28-year-old Steele man in connection with the shooting.

The suspect is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail on assault first degree and armed criminal action charges.

His name is not being released at this time, pending an arrest warrant.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

