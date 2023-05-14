Sunshine to start your Saturday, with thunderstorms by this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday and Happy Mother’s Day! Starting today off with sunshine, dry conditions and warm temperatures. Temps currently in the mid to upper 60s and warming up into the low 80s by the afternoon. Patchy dense fog is expected throughout this morning, which may result in hazardous travel. Sunshine and dry conditions will stick around for most of your Sunday. As we head into tonight, we’re going to see an strong weather system starts to make its way into the area. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening into tomorrow morning. The main hazards will be lightning and locally heavy rainfall which may cause minor flooding issues, with hail or gusty winds.

