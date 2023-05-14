Heartland Votes

Sunshine to start your Saturday, with thunderstorms by this evening

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 5/14
By Meghan Smith
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday and Happy Mother’s Day! Starting today off with sunshine, dry conditions and warm temperatures. Temps currently in the mid to upper 60s and warming up into the low 80s by the afternoon. Patchy dense fog is expected throughout this morning, which may result in hazardous travel. Sunshine and dry conditions will stick around for most of your Sunday. As we head into tonight, we’re going to see an strong weather system starts to make its way into the area. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue through this evening into tomorrow morning. The main hazards will be lightning and locally heavy rainfall which may cause minor flooding issues, with hail or gusty winds.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ISP, the video is being released after consulting with and being authorized by the...
Ill. State Police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting near Mt. Vernon; investigation ongoing
Asberry said he’s consistently dealt with what’s known as “black-headed buzzards” swooping in...
Farmers dealing with “black-headed buzzards” attacking calves
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland

Latest News

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 5/14
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 5/14
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 5/13/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 5/13/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered showers and storms in expected
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 5/13/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 5/13/23