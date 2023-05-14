Heartland Votes

Six sets of twins graduate from southwest Missouri high school

Purdy, Missouri Graduates
Purdy, Missouri Graduates(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PURDY, Mo. (KY3) - Several schools across the Ozarks held graduation ceremonies this weekend, and one school had a unique group of grads.

In Purdy, Missouri the high school class of 2023 will be one to remember. Six sets of twins walked across the stage Saturday night to receive their diplomas.

One out of five Purdy graduates is one of the twins.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

