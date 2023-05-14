Metropolis Fire Department responds to two separate overnight fires

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire crews with the Metropolis Fire Department responded to two separate overnight fires in the late hours of May 13 and the early morning hours of May 14.

Around 11:20 p.m. on May 13, the MFD was dispatched to a structure fire at the intersection of 10th and Butler. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire involving a single wide mobile home.

The home was vacant and did not have any active utilities, include electric, gas or water. The structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries associated with this incident. Crews cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m. on May 14.

Around 2:40 a.m., the MFD was dispatched to another fire, at an apartment building located on East 8th Street. Crews arrived to find heavy fire involving four of the living apartment units. Firefighters were assisted by police officers in evacuating the remaining occupants of the eight-unit building. Once all occupants were safely evacuated, firefighters started working on preventing the fire from extending to the remaining units.

Firefighters were on the scene until around 11 a.m. Five of the living units were destroyed and the displaced families are being assisted by the American Red Cross and other organizations.

There were no injuries reported in this fire, and one person was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.