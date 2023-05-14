Man killed in fatal crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Sunday, May 14, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash at 1:17 a.m. in Wayne County, Missouri.

According to the MSHP crash report, 29-year-old Ethan West of Annapolis, Mo. was driving northbound on Missouri Highway 143, about 5 miles south of Brunot, Mo., when his vehicle ran off the right side of roadway, striking several trees before overturning.

West was pronounced dead at the scene by Wayne Co. Coroner Mark Smith.

