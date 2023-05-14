First Alert: Sunny and warm Mother’s Day morning, storms this evening

(KFVS) - Sunny and dry conditions to start our Mother’s Day in the Heartland, with temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Later today, temps will warm up into the low 80s with sunshine and dry conditions sticking around for most of Sunday. Tonight, expect scattered thunderstorms, with the biggest threats being lightning and locally heavy rainfall which may cause minor flooding issues, with hail or gusty winds.

The scattered thunderstorms will continue into Monday morning, but will clear up for most of the day. More scattered storms will move through the Heartland around 5 p.m. Temps will be in the mid 70s to low 80s.

