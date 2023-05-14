Heartland Votes

Convicted felon leads police on high-speed chase for 100 miles in southern Ill.

By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On Friday, May 12, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department was led on a high-speed chase after the West Frankfort Police Dept. lost sight of a suspect on a motorcycle that traveled into Williamson Co., Illinois.

According to a release from the sheriff’s dept., at around 10:50 p.m., deputies found the motorcycle in Pittsburg, Ill. and attempted to make contact with the driver, who has an extensive history of fleeing from local law enforcement. The driver, identified as Dennis Hanson of Carterville, Ill., failed to yield to the deputies, and feld northbound from Pittsburg at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Hanson then traveled westbound on Corinth Road to Johnston City, Ill. where he entered the northbound lane of Interstate 57, reaching speeds in excess of 120 mph. He continued northbound on I-57 for around 60 miles until exiting at Salem, Ill., according to the release.

Hanson then continued westbound on State Route 50, traveling an additional 10 miles to Sandoval, Ill., where he was finally taken into custody. He led multiple patrol vehicles on a 100 mile pursuit.

Hanson was taken to Williamson Co. Jail on an outstanding warrant out of Franklin Co. for aggravated DUI and an outstanding warrant out of Williamson Co. for aggravated fleeing and eluding. Hanson was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, resisting a peace officer and several traffic violations.

