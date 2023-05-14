Authorities on scene of armed standoff in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a standoff with an armed male suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is barricaded in a home on Robley Ave. just outside of Makanda, Illinois in rural Williamson County.

Authorities ask the the public to avoid the area and remain indoors until further notice.

