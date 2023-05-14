Heartland Votes

Authorities on scene of armed standoff in Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a standoff with an armed...
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a standoff with an armed male suspect.(Source: Raycom Media)
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a standoff with an armed male suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is barricaded in a home on Robley Ave. just outside of Makanda, Illinois in rural Williamson County.

Authorities ask the the public to avoid the area and remain indoors until further notice.

