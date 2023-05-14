Heartland Votes

8th horse euthanized at Churchill Downs following leg injury

By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs confirmed another horse was euthanized Sunday following a leg injury.

Rio Moon, a 3-year-old Colt, broke its leg in the sixth race of the day, LEX 18 reported.

This is the 8th death reported since state and national investigations began following the deaths of seven horses ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

