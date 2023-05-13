Heartland Votes

SIU Softball team walks off with win over Belmont

SIU defeats Belmont in walk off fashion to advance to MVC Softball title game
SIU defeats Belmont in walk off fashion to advance to MVC Softball title game(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU Softball team defeated Belmont in walk off fashion Friday night, May 12, 4-3 in Carbondale to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship game.

The Salukis got a 7th inning walk off homer from Elizabeth Warwick to knock off the Bruins for their second win of the day.

SIU will now play Indiana State for the MVC Tournament title and bid to the NCAA Tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 in front of their home fans.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poplar Bluff man died in a crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff on Thursday afternoon, May 11.
Poplar Bluff man dies in crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new bill into law that would provide support to first...
Gov. Pritzker signs Act-of-Duty Bill
In-person classes were canceled at Mount Vernon Township High School because of a senior prank....
‘Senior prank went too far:’ Vandalism forces Mt. Vernon High School students to take e-learning day
According to ISP, the video is being released after consulting with and being authorized by the...
Ill. State Police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting near Mt. Vernon; investigation ongoing
A couple of "Real Housewives" will star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’ to star in new series set in Benton, Ill.

Latest News

SEMO gets eliminated in OVC Softball tournament
SEMO eliminated in OVC Softball Tournament
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 5/12/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 5/12/23
SEMO falls to UT Martin in first round of OVC Softball Tournament
Top seeded SEMO drops OVC Tourney opener to UT Martin
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 5/11/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 5/11/23