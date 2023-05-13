SIU Softball team walks off with win over Belmont

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU Softball team defeated Belmont in walk off fashion Friday night, May 12, 4-3 in Carbondale to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship game.

The Salukis got a 7th inning walk off homer from Elizabeth Warwick to knock off the Bruins for their second win of the day.

SIU will now play Indiana State for the MVC Tournament title and bid to the NCAA Tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 in front of their home fans.

