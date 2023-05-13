Heartland Votes

SIU Softball team defeats Indiana State to win MVC Tourney

SIU Softball team wins MVC Tournament
SIU Softball team wins MVC Tournament(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: May. 13, 2023
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU Softball team defeated Indiana State 10-2 on Saturday, May 13 in Carbondale to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Title and advance to the NCAA Tournament.

The Salukis scored 5 runs in the 2nd inning and 5 more runs in the 3rd inning and never looked back, winning the championship in 5 innings.

Southern Illinois will find out who it will play in the NCAA Softball Tourney Sunday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m.

