SIU commencement held on May 13

The May commencement at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be Saturday, May 13.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The May commencement at Southern Illinois University Carbondale was held on Saturday, May 13.

The morning and afternoon ceremonies were at the Banterra Center, 1400 Arena Drive.

The 9 a.m. ceremony includes the following graduates:

  • College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences
  • College of Arts and Media
  • College of Liberal Arts
  • School of Education

The 1 p.m. ceremony includes the following graduates:

  • College of Business and Analytics
  • College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics
  • College of Health and Human Sciences
  • School of Medicine

You can live stream all the ceremonies here.

According to SIU, typical commencement ceremonies last between 2 and 2.5 hours.

Graduates are not required to sit in a particular order, but there are designated sections based on degree (doctorate, Masters and Bachelors) and college/school. After the processional, there will be remarks from the president, chancellor and possibly others. Following the remarks, the degrees will be conferred.

