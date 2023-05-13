SIU commencement held on May 13

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The May commencement at Southern Illinois University Carbondale was held on Saturday, May 13.

The morning and afternoon ceremonies were at the Banterra Center, 1400 Arena Drive.

The 9 a.m. ceremony includes the following graduates:

College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences

College of Arts and Media

College of Liberal Arts

School of Education

The 1 p.m. ceremony includes the following graduates:

College of Business and Analytics

College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics

College of Health and Human Sciences

School of Medicine

You can live stream all the ceremonies here.

According to SIU, typical commencement ceremonies last between 2 and 2.5 hours.

Graduates are not required to sit in a particular order, but there are designated sections based on degree (doctorate, Masters and Bachelors) and college/school. After the processional, there will be remarks from the president, chancellor and possibly others. Following the remarks, the degrees will be conferred.

