SEMO eliminated in OVC Softball Tournament

By Todd Richards
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oxford, Alab. (KFVS) - The SEMO Softball team was eliminated on Friday, May 12 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Oxford, Alabama.

After beating Tennessee State 4-2 in the first game of the day in the elimination bracket, SEMO fell to SIUE 4-0.

The loss to the Cougars was the second in the tourney for SEMO and ended the season for the regular season OVC Champions.

