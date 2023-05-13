Heartland Votes

Scattered showers and storms in expected

By Madeline Parker
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT
Good morning Heartland! It looks like some places will see scattered showers and storms this morning, especially in some of our more southern counties. These are slow moving storms producing heavy rain, so while not everywhere will see rain, places that do could see some isolated flooding. Some more scattered storms are expected this afternoon. There is instability in the atmosphere, but not a lot of rotation so there is a marginal risk for severe storms. The biggest threats are heavy rain, hail, and high wind gusts. Besides the rain, there is a heat index for today, with high humidity making temperatures feel like the 90s.

Sunday will also see potential scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Severe potential will be limited, but there will be some potential over southeast Illinois and a small portion of northwest Kentucky, where shear and instability overlap. Monday looks cooler, with temperatures dropping to the 70s.

