Murray State University celebrates commencement with almost 1700 students

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University hosted commencement ceremonies or graduates for the Spring and Summer 2023 semesters at the CFSB Center.

On May 13, a total of 1,681 degree applicants compressed the graduating class of the spring and summer semesters, including doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees. Students from a total of 37 states and 19 countries were among those in the graduating class.

A complete list of the graduates can be found at the Murray State University Website. Those interested in applying for the 2023-24 academic year at MSU can still apply for admission or schedule a campus visit online.

