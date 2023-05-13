Heartland Votes

Murray State University celebrates commencement with almost 1700 students

A total of 1,681 degree applicants comprised the graduating class of degree applicants at Murray State University(Digital Media Murray State | Murray State University)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University hosted commencement ceremonies or graduates for the Spring and Summer 2023 semesters at the CFSB Center.

On May 13, a total of 1,681 degree applicants compressed the graduating class of the spring and summer semesters, including doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees. Students from a total of 37 states and 19 countries were among those in the graduating class.

A complete list of the graduates can be found at the Murray State University Website. Those interested in applying for the 2023-24 academic year at MSU can still apply for admission or schedule a campus visit online.

