Heartland Votes

Missouri child killed after being hit by a train

Generic train tracks
Generic train tracks(Polifoto/Getty Images via Canva)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN, Mo. (KY3) - A child from Hardin, Missouri has died after she was hit by a train Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. when the child was stationary on the train tracks and then was hit.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that deputies assisted in the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ISP, the video is being released after consulting with and being authorized by the...
Ill. State Police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting near Mt. Vernon; investigation ongoing
Asberry said he’s consistently dealt with what’s known as “black-headed buzzards” swooping in...
Farmers dealing with “black-headed buzzards” attacking calves
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland

Latest News

A total of 1,681 degree applicants comprised the graduating class of degree applicants at...
Murray State University celebrates commencement with almost 1700 students
More than a thousand graduates got to walk across the state for Murray State University's 2023...
2023 Murray State University commencement
The May commencement at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be Saturday, May 13.
SIU commencement held on May 13
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland