Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

William E. McKay, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Fredericktown, Missouri, man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday in Madison County, Illinois, for sexually assaulting a child.

William E. McKay, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, admitting to committing a sexual act with a child younger than 13 between Nov. 1, 2021, and Dec. 26, 2021.

“We can’t begin to imagine the trauma that children and their families suffer in cases such as this,” said State’s Attorney Thomas Haine. “We hope that this sentence allows a measure of healing for the victim, who demonstrated tremendous courage by coming forward.”

