Heartland Votes

Franklin County man arrested for distribution of child pornography

John Mercks of Christopher, Ill., has been arrested for multiple charges of possessing and...
John Mercks of Christopher, Ill., has been arrested for multiple charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.(Illinois State Police)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KFVS) - A Christopher, Ill. man has been arrested for multiple charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Officials with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced the arrest of John Mercks, 29, for eight counts for Distribution of Child Pornography; one count of Possession of Child Pornography, Pose/Exhibit/Victim under 13 years old; two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Possess Photo/Victim under 13 years old; and one count Possession of Child Pornography, Reproduce/Sell.

Agents assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney Generals Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received multiple tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. After an investigation, evidence revealed that Mercks had distributed child pornography through an electronic platform.

On May 12, the Franklin County State’s Attorney filed the charges mentioned above against Mercks. Mercks was arrested and remains in the Franklin County Jail, with a bond of $1M.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 7 agents at (618) 542-1128.

