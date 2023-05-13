Heartland Votes

First Alert: Humid conditions, scattered showers for Saturday

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 5/13
By Olivia Tock
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - This morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with humid, cloudy conditions and possibly scattered showers, especially if you live in our southern counties.

Some slow-moving storms producing heavy rain are making their way across the Heartland throughout the morning, so some isolated flooding may occur. There will be a break around noon, but more scattered storms are expected later this afternoon, but they should not be severe. The biggest threats are heavy rain, hail and high wind gusts. Temps for the rest of your Saturday will be in the low to mid 80s, but with the heat index and high humidity, temps could feel like the 90s.

Sunday we could also see potential scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours with temps in the upper 80s as well.

Monday, temps will be slightly cooler, with temps dropping to the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ISP, the video is being released after consulting with and being authorized by the...
Ill. State Police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting near Mt. Vernon; investigation ongoing
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release blood alcohol level of alleged drunken driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
In-person classes were canceled at Mount Vernon Township High School because of a senior prank....
‘Senior prank went too far:’ Vandalism forces Mt. Vernon High School students to take e-learning day
Asberry said he’s consistently dealt with what’s known as “black-headed buzzards” swooping in...
Farmers dealing with “black-headed buzzards” attacking calves

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered showers and storms in expected
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warm and muggy conditions continue for tonight, along with the chance of showers and thunderstorms
More showers, with heavy rain, will pop up Saturday morning.
First Alert: Scattered rain, isolated thunderstorms possible this weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rainy Friday with possible isolated storms