First Alert: Humid conditions, scattered showers for Saturday

(KFVS) - This morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with humid, cloudy conditions and possibly scattered showers, especially if you live in our southern counties.

Some slow-moving storms producing heavy rain are making their way across the Heartland throughout the morning, so some isolated flooding may occur. There will be a break around noon, but more scattered storms are expected later this afternoon, but they should not be severe. The biggest threats are heavy rain, hail and high wind gusts. Temps for the rest of your Saturday will be in the low to mid 80s, but with the heat index and high humidity, temps could feel like the 90s.

Sunday we could also see potential scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours with temps in the upper 80s as well.

Monday, temps will be slightly cooler, with temps dropping to the mid 70s.

