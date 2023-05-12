Heartland Votes

Warm and muggy conditions continue for tonight, along with the chance of showers and thunderstorms

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 5/12/23
By Meghan Smith
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday Heartland. Started the day off with some wet weather but seeing a little bit of a break for this evening. Expect to see muggy conditions and warm temperatures in the mid to low 70s. Things are looking nice with a chance of pocket showers and thunderstorms developing late tonight and early tomorrow.

Seeing some sunshine as we start our Saturday off, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers will enter the heartland around 3pm, with the chance of thunderstorms. Weather condition will calm down by Saturday night into Sunday morning. But don’t put those umbrellas away just yet as a strong weather system enters the heartland bring us the chance of sever thunderstorms.

