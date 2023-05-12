Top seeded SEMO drops OVC Tourney opener to UT Martin

Oxford, Alab. (KFVS) - The top seeded SEMO Softball team lost it’s first game in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament 7-0 on Thursday, May 11 to UT Martin.

Skyhawks pitcher Katie Dreiling threw a shut out for the victory.

With the win, UT Martin advances to the winners bracket and will play Eastern Illinois Friday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m.

SEMO falls to the elimination bracket and will play Tennessee State at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

