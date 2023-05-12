Southeast Mo. State requesting logo be displayed on water tower

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will ask the city council to display its logo on the county park water tank.

The request will be presented to the city council on Monday, May 15.

The university is asking the logo be added to the North County Park reservoir water tower located at 302 Limbaugh Lane. It proposed covering the cost of the initial painting of the logo.

The city council would also determine a price with the university for maintaining the logo.

You can read the full city council meeting agenda here.

