Southeast Mo. State Board of Governors approve tuition increases, restructuring

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Board of Governors at Southeast Missouri State University recently approved tuition increases and a tuition restructuring.

According to a release from Southeast, the board approved tuition and fees for the 2023-24 academic year, increasing tuition and general fees for undergraduate domestic students from $300.50 to $316.50 per credit hour.

Graduate student tuition and fees for domestic students will increase from $386.50 to $409.50 per credit hour. Regional campus tuition and fees will increase from $194.25 to $205.25.

According to the university, Dr. Brad Sheriff, vice president for finance and administration, reported to the board an increase was necessary because the cost of operations is increasing on every front as the university faces the second year of high inflation.

“It’s critical that we respond to our increase in operating expenses with an increase in cost, so that we can maintain the quality of our offerings,” Sheriff said in a release.

“SEMO has prided itself on providing high quality without high cost,” Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas said in a release. “We have to ensure that our programs remain both competitive and high quality. While rates must increase to answer inflation, we are also committed to providing a generous scholarship program to help students achieve their goals.”

According to Southeast, it continues to offer a Will to Do award for Missouri residents who are Pell Grant eligible, so they pay $0 in tuition and general fees. In addition, 70 percent of all students qualify for the Copper Dome scholarship program.

The Board of Governors also approved restructuring tuition, which will reduce tuition to two rates for undergraduate students: one for domestic, U.S. students and one for non-domestic students.

“The benefits of having one rate nationwide are many,” Dr. Vargas continued. “For students, it provides clarity on costs. It also helps as Southeast explores more blended learning opportunities.”

According to the university, it piloted Hyflex courses pre-pandemic. These are courses that allowed the student to decide between attending online, in-person or asynchronously throughout the semester.

Southeast moved to one nationwide tuition for online students in 2022.

Vargas said having one rate for domestic online, in-person and hy-flex students no matter where they live not only makes calculating the cost of college easier for students but also gives them the flexibility to choose the mode of learning that’s best for them.

According to Southeast, the same pricing model will apply to graduate students, with one rate for domestic and one rate for non-domestic students. The regional campus rate for lower division courses would remain separate.

