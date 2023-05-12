SEMO International students preparing for graduation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many Southeast Missouri State students will be graduating this weekend, and among those students are international students from all over the globe. Three international students say graduation is a moment they’ve been waiting for.

For the last two years, Tafadzwa Mlambo has spent time away from his home and family back in Zimbabwe, all to get an education here in the states.

He is graduating this spring with a master’s degree in cybersecurity from SEMO. Mlambo lost his father at the age of ten, leaving his mother to solely provide. Mlambo said his family had faced many financial struggles.

“We had to struggle to make ends meet, we would go without food, go without school fees being paid, dragged out of school because our fees were not paid,” Mlambo said.

Aldo Vandeling is from Timor Leste, a southeast nation in Asia. He’ll be graduating with a bachelor’s degree in public health nutrition.

Vandeling said he is hoping to help the people at his home, including the children.

“Public Health is something that, we have a lot of public health crisis in back home, so especially for kids under five years old, which I want to work to help those kids back home,” Vandeling said.

Also at the International village is Elvis Maina. Originally from Kenya, Maina is graduating with a bachelors degree in engineering technology.

He’s also working at the university helping other students who were once in the same situation as him.

“I was young when I got here, I was just 17 years of age, I did not know much about SEMO or the United States in general,” Maina said.

SEMO’s spring 2023 graduation commencement is on Saturday May 13.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.