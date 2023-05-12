SEMO Board of Governors approves program changes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors has approved the addition of new majors and other program changes. The additions will be moving forward to the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education for authorization.

Two new majors have been made added, both would prepare students with skill sets that have become increasingly valuable for careers in high demand. If approved by the CBHE, the degrees would be available as early as fall 2023. The new majors include the following:

A Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in business analytics that will combine courses from business administration and computer science and prepare students for careers in mathematical science and business operations.

A Bachelor of Science in Financial Econometrics that will place emphasis on applied econometric techniques and business forecasting. The program would combine courses from finance, economics, and mathematics.

Additional program changes include a new minor in Public Health. SEMO already offers a bachelor’s degree in Public Health, so the addition of a minor would allow students pursuing other degrees to learn about the public health management field.

SEMO will also be eliminating the Bachelor of Arts in philosophy. The BA in philosophy was eliminated due to low enrollment. The minor still exists, as well as philosophy courses which will serve students in other programs. A teach-out plan will be provided for currently enrolled students that will allow them to complete their degree.

The program changes will be reviewed by the CBHE for final approval before any action can be taken.

