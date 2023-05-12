Rainy Friday with possible isolated storms

Good morning Heartland! It’s time for the weekend, but it’s going to be a bit of a rainy start. Mostly, we will see cloudy skies, but there will be some scattered showers across our southeast counties. Heading into the afternoon, chances for storms become more likely. This evening, there will be a lot of instability over southeast Missouri, which could produce a strong thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal threat for southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois, and northwestern Kentucky and Tennessee. Highs today will get into low 80s and high 70s. Tomorrow lows are in the mid to high 60s.

Saturday looks like there will be lots of instability, but not a lot of shear. This brings us to the SPC’s Day 2 marginal risk issued for Saturday. Convection for Saturday looks more isolated in nature. Highs Saturday will be in the high 80s with a 60% chance of precipitation.

