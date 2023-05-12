Heartland Votes

Rainy Friday with possible isolated storms

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning Heartland! It’s time for the weekend, but it’s going to be a bit of a rainy start. Mostly, we will see cloudy skies, but there will be some scattered showers across our southeast counties. Heading into the afternoon, chances for storms become more likely. This evening, there will be a lot of instability over southeast Missouri, which could produce a strong thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal threat for southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois, and northwestern Kentucky and Tennessee. Highs today will get into low 80s and high 70s. Tomorrow lows are in the mid to high 60s.

Saturday looks like there will be lots of instability, but not a lot of shear. This brings us to the SPC’s Day 2 marginal risk issued for Saturday. Convection for Saturday looks more isolated in nature. Highs Saturday will be in the high 80s with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new bill into law that would provide support to first...
Gov. Pritzker signs Act-of-Duty Bill
A Poplar Bluff man died in a crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff on Thursday afternoon, May 11.
Poplar Bluff man dies in crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff
In-person classes were canceled at Mount Vernon Township High School because of a senior prank....
‘Senior prank went too far:’ Vandalism forces Mt. Vernon High School students to take e-learning day
The current Sikeston seniors will be freshman for the Tigers in the fall.
Two Sikeston cheerleaders make University of Missouri Cheer Team for 2023-24
A couple of "Real Housewives" will star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’ to star in new series set in Benton, Ill.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Showers and storms slowly moving through the area
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 5/11/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 5/11/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 5/11/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 5/11/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered storms heading into the Heartland