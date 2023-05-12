Marion VA Health Care System updates masking policy
Published: May. 12, 2023
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion VA Health Care System is updating the policy related to wearing masks.
Marion VA announced that effective immediately, masking is optional for Veterans, visitors, staff, and volunteers. This is put in place for most areas of the main hospital, the Evansville Health Care Center, and their Community-Based Outpatient Clinics.
While masking is optional throughout those facilities, masking will continue to be required in areas that are high risk. Including in associated waiting areas, the list of areas where masking is required include:
- Community Living Center
- Acute inpatient medical/surgical units
- Intensive Care Unit
- Emergency Department
- Chemotherapy/Infusion areas
- Procedure rooms when aerosol generating procedures are performed
- Operating Room/Same Day Surgery
Veteran Patients, Spouses and Caregivers may request that staff wear a mask during their appointment in any optional clinic area.
