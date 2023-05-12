KYTC hosting public meeting on KY 303/Cuba Road safety improvements in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The public is invited to attend an informational meeting on a planned road improvement project in Mayfield.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is hosting the meeting on the safety and traffic flow enhancement of KY 303/Cuba Road, north of Charles Drive to, and including, the KY 121/Paris Road intersection.

The meeting will be held at Mayfield High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

KYTC said the open house format of the meeting will allow attendees to view displays, make comments and ask KYTC personnel and consultants questions.

“We would encourage anyone who travels this section of KY 303/Cuba Road in Mayfield, travels through the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection with KY 121/Paris Road, and property owners in the project area to attend this meeting,” said KYTC District 1 Project Development Manager Chris Kuntz, in a released statement.

The area circled in red shows the portion of KY 303/Cuba Road in Mayfield slated for safety and traffic flow improvements. (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Written statements will be accepted during the meeting.

Anyone unable to attend can stop by the KYTC District 1 Office in Paducah from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday until June 18. Displays and materials will be available and comments can be given to the design staff.

Comments may also be submitted by mail by June 18 to Chris Kuntz, Branch Manager Project Development, KYTC District 1 Office, 5501 Kentucky Dam Rd., Paducah, Kentucky 42003.

KYTC said all written comments will become part of the official meeting record.

