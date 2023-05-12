Heartland Votes

Jimmie Allen dropped from CMA Fest lineup amid lawsuit

The country musician is being accused of sexual abuse by his former manager.
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen(PRNewswire)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Association wasted no time in removing a famous artist from the main stage at this year’s CMA Fest after troubling allegations surfaced on Thursday.

A lawsuit was filed on Thursday against country musician Jimmie Allen, claiming he sexually assaulted his former day-to-day manager for more than two years and the management company, Wide Open Music, knew about the abuse and continually worked to cover it up and dismissed it as “harmless behavior.”

The lawsuit states that at one point, the manager even requested her company assign her to a different artist, but was denied and forced to work with him anyway. It also claims the former manager was warned that Allen “could be challenging by pushing inappropriate boundaries,” and described him as “promiscuous but ‘harmless.’”

The fallout for Allen was swift, as he was dropped within hours from this year’s CMA Fest in Nashville. When the artists were first announced in March, Allen was slated to perform on Nissan Stadium’s main stage, along with Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw.

Jimmie Allen was set to perform on the main stage at Nissan Stadium prior to the accusations.
Jimmie Allen was set to perform on the main stage at Nissan Stadium prior to the accusations.(CMA FEST)

Allen is now noticeably absent from the main stage lineup on the CMA Fest website, although a clear statement has not been released from the CMA.

In response to the allegations, Allen released a statement on Thursday:

This year’s CMA Fest is June 8-11 in Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

