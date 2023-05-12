Is cosmetic acupuncture the new alternative to Botox?

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - At 70-years young, Joann Ho admits her age was starting to show.

“I was definitely getting the lip lines here,” said Ho. “I guess, in the middle of my forehead. These are my thinking lines.”

Ho told KCTV5 that’s when she turned to cosmetic acupuncture.

“Just more natural ways of dealing with wrinkles,” said Donna Tatum.

Tatum practices acupuncture at Magnolia Wellness, and Ho went to see Tatum there.

Tatum has been practicing cosmetic surgery acupuncture for eight years. She said her business really started booming during the pandemic.

“People started valuing their health and look at their faces a lot more because they were doing Zoom,” said Tatum.

Donna said many people turned to her to erase the wrinkles and fine lines.

“You get about 30 needles in your face and they’re very shallow,” said Tatum. “They’re thinner than a human hair and very flexible.”

The needles produce micro injuries, which in turn stimulate your body to produce what she calls “good chemicals.”

“Your body will increase collagen to heal that tiny microinjury. It will increase the flow of blood to the face and lymph,” said Tatum.

The boost of collagen then increases circulation.

“When you increase your circulation, your skin will look plumper, it will look more youthful,” said Tatum.

After five weeks of treatments, Ho said she already noticed a difference.

“The tone is great. The texture, especially in my t-zone. I can see the pores have become much smaller,” said Ho. “I can say it absolutely worked for me, so I’m very pleased with the results.”

Tatum said that, after two sessions a week for five weeks (10 sessions total), results can last anywhere from three to five years.

She also recommends occasional maintenance sessions, which each cost $130.

