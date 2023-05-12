Heartland Votes

Ill. Senator Fowler passes bill to keep renewable energy components out of landfills

By Josh Seabaugh
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Senator Dale Fowler has passed a bill with the hopes to keep renewable energy components like wind turbines and solar panels out of landfills.

“With Illinois turning to wind and solar as a main source of energy, we need to find a way to properly dispose of these items safely to help keep our earth safe,” said Senator Fowler. “Unlike TVs and computers, solar panels are not banned in our landfills, and we need to look at ways on how to safely recycle dense materials from these sources.”

Senate Bill 1160 would require the Renewable Energy Component Recycling Task Force to prohibit people from mixing renewable energy components with municipal waste. The task force is to conduct a report alongside the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency by 2025.

“Nearly five percent of renewable energy products are damaged either in transport or installation of the product,” said Senator Fowler. “And with the life expectancy of renewable sources ranging from 25-30 years, now is the perfect opportunity for a renewable recycling business to invest and set up shop in Illinois.”

The bipartisan measure had passed unanimously in the Senate and will now head to the House for full consideration.

