Holiday World set to open Saturday

Holiday World set to open Saturday
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World is opening for the season starting Saturday.

Officials say the main park will be opening for its 78th season.

Park officials say the Voyage has been upgraded for the season, making it smoother and more safe.

They also said that “Splashin’ Safari” has been voted the best water park in the Midwest, however it won’t be open until next weekend.

Both parks will then be open daily starting on Memorial Day, May 29th.

