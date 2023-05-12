Heartland Votes

Giant pair of eclipse solar glasses debuted at Mayfest in Perryville

The city of Perryville kicked off its Great North American Eclipse festivities with the debut...
The city of Perryville kicked off its Great North American Eclipse festivities with the debut of a giant pair of solar glasses.(Logan Ford)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Perryville kicked off its Great North American Eclipse festivities with the debut of a giant pair of solar glasses.

They debuted in the Mayfest Parade on Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m.

After the parade, the solar glasses will be on display on Jackson Street for Mayfest and then installed at their permanent location in the Perryville City Park.

According to the city, the glasses are the largest, permanent, working eclipse glasses known.

They said Rainbow Symphony owner Mark Margolis of Los Angeles, California, local fabricator Jared Cochran of Speed Fabrication and Mike Warren of Main Street Signs designed and created the giant glasses for the Perryville community.

Perryville was in the path of totality for the Great American Eclipse in 2017 and is preparing for another total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Poplar Bluff man died in a crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff on Thursday afternoon, May 11.
Poplar Bluff man dies in crash on U.S. 60 near Poplar Bluff
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new bill into law that would provide support to first...
Gov. Pritzker signs Act-of-Duty Bill
In-person classes were canceled at Mount Vernon Township High School because of a senior prank....
‘Senior prank went too far:’ Vandalism forces Mt. Vernon High School students to take e-learning day
According to ISP, the video is being released after consulting with and being authorized by the...
Ill. State Police release video from deadly officer-involved shooting near Mt. Vernon; investigation ongoing
A couple of "Real Housewives" will star in a new series set in the Heartland.
Luann, Sonja of ‘Real Housewives of NYC’ to star in new series set in Benton, Ill.

Latest News

IDPH Director Visits SIU ahead of Commencement Ceremony.
IDPH Director Visits SIU ahead of Commencement Ceremony
On Saturday, May 13, the fourth annual Riverfront Flea Market will start at 8 a.m.
Vendors, visitors preparing for annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market
The Paducah Police Department has announced their awareness of a reported threat against...
Clark Elementary School receives reported threat
Earlier this week Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the ending of the COVID-19 Public...
IDPH director on the end of the COVID Health Emergency