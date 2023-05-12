Giant pair of eclipse solar glasses to be debuted at Mayfest in Perryville

Heartland Votes

By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Perryville will kick off its Great North American Eclipse festivities with the debut of a giant pair of solar glasses.

They will debut in the Mayfest Parade Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m.

After the parade, the solar glasses will be on display on Jackson Street for Mayfest and then installed at their permanent location in the Perryville City Park.

According to the city, the glasses are the largest, permanent, working eclipse glasses known.

They said Rainbow Symphony owner Mark Margolis of Los Angeles, California, local fabricator Jared Cochran of Speed Fabrication and Mike Warren of Main Street Signs designed and created the giant glasses for the Perryville community.

Perryville was in the path of totality for the Great American Eclipse in 2017 and is preparing for another total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

