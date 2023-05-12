First Alert: Scattered rain, isolated thunderstorms

(KFVS) - Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances continue today through Mother’s Day.

Chances for showers start to increase heading into the afternoon hours.

As the system moves through the Heartland, heavy rain and lightning is again possible.

Severe storms are not expected, but a strong, isolated thunderstorm can not be ruled out.

High winds will be the biggest threat.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

This system should die down around midnight.

More showers, with heavy rain, will pop up Saturday morning.

Isolated storms are possible.

Scattered storm chances pick back up on Mother’s Day.

Weekend high temperatures look to be in the upper 80s before cooling back down into the mid 70s by the start of next week.

