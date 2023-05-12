Dyersburg police working to ID man found dead in alley

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police are working to identify a man who was found dead in an alley on Friday morning, May 12.

According to police, at around 9:30 a.m. officers responded to West Market Street and found an unidentified man dead behind a waste cooking oil container.

Investigators are working to identify the man.

The case remains under investigation; however, foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s criminal investigation division at 288-7679, ext. 311.

