Crews battle house fire in Sikeston

Crews battled a late night fire at a home on the 300 block of Luther Street in Sikeston on...
Crews battled a late night fire at a home on the 300 block of Luther Street in Sikeston on Thursday, May 11.(Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews battled a late night fire in Sikeston on Thursday, May 10.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), the fire happened at a home on the 300 block of Luther Street.

When crews arrived, they reported heavy fire was coming from the home.

Sikeston DPS said the home has a lot damage because of the size and rapid growth of the fire.

Crews with Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and Morehouse Fire and Rescue Department helped put out the flames.

