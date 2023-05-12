Crews battle house fire in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews battled a late night fire in Sikeston on Thursday, May 10.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), the fire happened at a home on the 300 block of Luther Street.

When crews arrived, they reported heavy fire was coming from the home.

Sikeston DPS said the home has a lot damage because of the size and rapid growth of the fire.

Crews battled a late night fire at a home on the 300 block of Luther Street in Sikeston on Thursday, May 11. (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

Crews with Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and Morehouse Fire and Rescue Department helped put out the flames.

Crews battled a late night fire at a home on the 300 block of Luther Street in Sikeston on Thursday, May 11. (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.