Community appreciation movie night at Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In will holds its 3rd annual community appreciation movie night on Thursday, May 25.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:15 p.m. Admission is free for the community.

They’ll be showing The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Organizers say there will also be special entertainment by Babaloo, a children’s musical entertainer, from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.

The drive-in is located at 272 Drive-In Lane, Chaffee, Mo.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.