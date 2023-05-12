Heartland Votes

Community appreciation movie night at Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In will holds its 3rd annual community appreciation movie night on Thursday, May 25.(Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In will holds its 3rd annual community appreciation movie night on Thursday, May 25.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:15 p.m. Admission is free for the community.

They’ll be showing The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Organizers say there will also be special entertainment by Babaloo, a children’s musical entertainer, from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.

The drive-in is located at 272 Drive-In Lane, Chaffee, Mo.

